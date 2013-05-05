MIAMI (AP) — Posters by artists from Cuba and abroad are part of an exhibit in Miami by State of SATS, an activist group on the island whose leaders are visiting the United States.

In one poster, Raul and Fidel Castro ride in a hot air balloon made of newspapers. Their fingers are plugged into their ears, drowning out any noise around them. A blue bird similar to the Twitter icon flies nearby, its beak threatening to punch a hole and send them to the ground.

In yet another, a Havana street is lined with banners bearing the words, "Citizen demand for another Cuba."

The works contain the phrase, "For Another Cuba."

The posters will later be put on display in Havana.

State of SATS: http://www.estadodesats.com/en/

Por Otra Cuba: http://www.porotracuba.org/

