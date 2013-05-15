NEW YORK (AP) — Some highlights of CBS' moves in its schedule for next season.

WHAT'S NEW: Not too much. CBS has such a successful lineup — tops in total viewers and advertiser-favored young adults this season — that it is bringing aboard just eight new series. But it is toying with the limited-series format that looks like broadcasting's flavor du jour next year. CBS' experiment: "Hostages" and Intelligence," which will get shorter consecutive runs in the 10 p.m. Eastern time slot on Mondays.

WHAT'S GONE: "CSI: N.Y.," ''Vegas," ''Golden Boy" and "Rules of Engagement."

BIG MOVE: Keeping sitcom "Mike & Molly" and its red-hot movie star, Melissa McCarthy ("Bridesmaids," ''Identity Thief"), off the air until midseason. Network executives said they love the show, are thrilled about McCarthy's summer flick "The Heat" with Sandra Bullock, but wanted the flexibility of having 22 episodes of fresh product available later in the season to avoid rerun fatigue for viewers.

STAR POWER: Robin Williams, who gained fame with "Mork & Mindy" in the late 1970s, will return to sitcom life in "The Crazy Ones," starring opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer") as his daughter and ad-agency partner. Another big name involved: David E. Kelley, who's shifting from his brand of hour-long dramedy ("Ally McBeal," ''Boston Legal") to the half-hour format.

QUOTE: "I don't care if you bow to the gods of demographics — that's a huge victory," CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves said of CBS' expansive lead in total viewers over competitors ABC, NBC and Fox. While CBS has long touted its focus on that number over advertiser-favored young adults, its executives acknowledged they are making a stronger play for youth next season. One example: "We Are Men," with Kal Penn and Jerry O'Connell among four newly single men sharing temporary digs.

AMAZING FACTOID: The Tuesday-night lineup of "NCIS," ''NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Person of Interest" is the first time since 1982 that a network has had TV's three top-rated dramas on a single night, said Kelly Kahl, CBS prime-time senior executive vice president. The last trio to accomplish that feat: CBS' "The Dukes of Hazzard," ''Dallas" and "Falcon Crest."