OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Thunder say Lil Wayne is welcome to attend a playoff game in Oklahoma City, but needs to buy a ticket just like everyone else.

The rapper created a stir Thursday night by posting on Twitter that he was "going to go to the Thunder game tonight but was denied by the team to be in their arena."

Thunder spokesman Dan Mahoney says Lil Wayne's representatives did contact the team requesting tickets but insisted that he sit on the front row, and none of those seats was available. Oklahoma City sold out every home game during the regular season and playoffs this season.

Mahoney says: "We'd love to have him at a game, but like anyone else, he needs a ticket."

Lil Wayne finished his tweet with "Go Spurs!"