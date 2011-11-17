COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- A program that lets writers be inspired by staying in the home where humorist James Thurber once lived is being revived in honor of an Associated Press journalist who died last year.

The John E. Nance Writer-In-Residence Program has been announced by Thurber House in Columbus, Ohio.

A writer will be chosen each year to receive a $4,000 stipend and have four weeks to spend living and working at Thurber House.

The house is now a museum and literary center. It was the boyhood home of Thurber, who was known for short stories and cartoons he contributed to The New Yorker.

Nance was an Associated Press reporter and photographer who covered the Vietnam War and later headed the bureau in the Philippines. He was a Thurber House writer-in-residence twice under the previous program.