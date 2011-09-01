T.I. may have gotten a little too excited over his early release from jail on Tuesday.

RELATED: Male Bonding and the Timely Return of Guitar Noise

The details are unclear, but it seems that something about the very fancy bus he used to report to an Atlanta halfway house on Thursday caused the authorities to re-arrest the rapper, who just spent about ten months in prison on drug charges. According to his lawyer, Steve Sadow, "There appears to be confusion surrounding the method of transportation."

RELATED: True Blood's Chris Bauer on His Limited Screen Time, Andy Bellefleur's Ancestry, and V's Real-Life Drug Equivalent

The Federal Bureau of Prisons wasn't really willing to comment on the matter, saying only that the rapper was "in transit" to another facility. For those interested in knowing exactly what happened, don't worry: We're sure it'll be covered in the first episode of the forthcoming reality show.

RELATED: Anna Kendrick to Sing for Pitch Perfect