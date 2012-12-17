Billboard -- Tonight (Dec. 17), a day before the release of his upcoming album, "Trouble Man: Heavy is the Head," T.I. will hit the stage at Fuse's New York City studio and perform a handful of the albums' tracks live. The half-hour live stream special, "Fuse LIve: T.I.," will begin at 9pm EST on Fuse's YouTube channel. You can also watch Tip's performance here on The Juice.

T.I. is amongst a growing list of artists that have been a part of Fuse's platform, "Fuse Live." Fuse recently live streamed Jason Mraz' performance at Madison Square Garden. The rapper's eighth studio album, out tomorrow (Dec. 18), includes guest appearances by Andre 3000 ("Sorry"), R. Kelly ("Trouble Man"), Lil Wayne ("Ball"), P!nk ("Guns and Roses") and more.

