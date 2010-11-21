NEW YORK (AP) -- T.I. says his drug problem started when he received prescriptions for pain medication after a series of dental surgeries this year.

T.I. said he is now clean and sober, thanks in part to his September arrest in Los Angeles. Police found ecstasy pills on him. While the case was eventually dropped, a judge found him in violation of his probation stemming from a 366-day prison stint for trying to buy illegal guns. He was sentenced to 11 months in jail.

T.I. says he's finally learned his lesson.