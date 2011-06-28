Tia Mowry, Hubby Gush Over Just-Born Son
Big-time baby love!
As first reported at Us Weekly, Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict became the proud parents of a healthy, 8-pound baby boy in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
And the Sister, Sister starlet and Battle: Los Angeles actor couldn't be more thrilled over first-time parenthood, they tell Us exclusively.
"I never knew how much love I could feel for someone," Mowry, 32, gushes. "I feel that my life has just now begun."
Adds hubby of two years Hardrick, 31: "Tia and I are so excited for this beautiful blessing we brought into the world today, we both have tears of joy!"
Mowry's first-time pregnancy will be documented on Tia and Tamera Take 2, a docu-series costarring her twin sister, which debuts in August on the STYLE Network.
