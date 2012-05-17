It's Game over for actress Tia Mowry.

Featured as Melanie Barnett-Davis on BET's popular series The Game for the past six years, Mowry has confirmed that she will not be returning for its next season.

"Just wanted to let all my fans know that I will not be returning to The Game for season 6. It was an incredible run and I had lots of fun," the star, 33, confirmed via Twitter Tuesday, explaining that she'll use her time to pursue other projects, including an ABC Family movie.

Mowry has appeared on the show since its premiere in 2006. Costarring Wendy Raquel Robinson and Pooch Hall, The Game aired on The CW from 2006 to 2009 before BET picked it up in 2011.

Though she's saying goodbye to BET's primetime audience, Mowry -- who split her time filming the series in Atlanta and with her husband and son in Los Angeles -- has no plans to stop appearing on TV entirely.

Tia & Tamera, the STYLE network show on which she stars with her twin sister, premieres its second season June 11.

Mowry released a pregnancy advice book, Oh Baby, on Tuesday. She and her husband, Cory Hardrict, welcomed their son Cree in June 2011.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tia Mowry Leaving BET's The Game