Tiffani Thiessen thought she had found a lifelong friend in her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jennie Garth.

During a Monday morning chat with Howard Stern, the former soap star, 38, opened up about her falling out with her former close pal, whom she met when she joined the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast in 1994.

Despite an initially cold reception by her female costars ("The girls were not very nice to me," Thiessen confessed), Garth "actually apologized" for her behavior towards Thiessen. After that, "Jennie and I became very good friends," she revealed.

PHOTOS: Jennie Garth's life as a mom

The women became so close, "I saw her give birth to her first child!" the former Saved By the Bell star shared. But when asked what happened between them, Thiessen refused to go into detail.

"We had a falling out and we grew apart," she explained. "I was the one who was hurt, let's just say that. I was the one who was hurt."

Mused the actress, "It's funny, our relationship started really rough and ended the way it started."

At this point, Thiessen said, "It's water under the bridge . . . I've moved on. I wish her well."

The White Collar actress also said she's no longer chummy with Tori Spelling.

Even though the pair were never BFFs, Thiessen said things became extra tense after Spelling split from her first husband, Charlie Shanian, in 2006.

PHOTOS: '90s stars, then and now

"It was a hard situation for everybody," Thiessen told Stern. "We were close with Charlie . . . my best friend was Charlie's roommate. It was hard."

Still, Thiessen insisted she doesn't hold anything against Spelling these days.

"Our kids go to the same school, and she's moved on," the brunette beauty shared. "I'm glad she's happy, and she's having tons of kids and she's great. I'm happy for her."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tiffani Thiessen on Falling Out With Jennie Garth: "I Was the One Who Was Hurt"