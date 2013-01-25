Elin Nordegren is almost ready to move into her new home sweet mega-home. Almost a year ago, the Swedish model and mom best known as the ex-wife of Tiger Woods put down $12.2 million for a two-story, 17,000-square-foot ocean front home in North Palm Beach, Fla. -- only to have workers quickly demolish the structure (which was infested with termites) to make way for a three-story, 21,000-square-foot mansion featuring an Olympic pool, koi ponds and a spa.

PHOTOS: Celebrity dream homes

New photos of the truly palatial spread reveal that the estate, which Nordegren will share with kids Sam, 5, and Charlie, 3, is close to completion. With the structure's roof (complete with U.S. and Swedish flags!) nearly done, Juno Beach, Fla. realtor Jeff Lichtenstein says Nordegren will "be in the house within six months."

The contemporary-style pad is located in the "highbrow, secluded, ultra-private community of Seminole Landing," says Lichtensten (who specializes in luxury properties in the Palm Beach area).

PHOTOS: Remember the Tiger Woods scandal?

Romantically speaking, Nordegren has most recently been linked to Swedish hockey player Douglas Murray; the twosome were spotted dining in Miami back in December. Her ex Woods, meanwhile, is staying mum on talk of a relationship with skier Lindsey Vonn.

PHOTOS: Elin and Tiger's kids

"She will not participate in any speculation surrounding her personal life at this time," a rep for the recently divorce gold medalist said.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tiger Woods' Ex Elin Nordegren's $12 Million Beachfront Mansion Nearly Complete: Pictures