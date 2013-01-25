Has Tiger Woods met his match in a fellow sports superstar? Rumors continue to swirl that the divorced golfer, 37, has embarked on a serious relationship with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. HollywoodLife reports that Woods and Vonn, 28, have been dating since November -- with the pair spending time together this month in Antigua and on the ski slopes of Salzburg, Austria.

Back in November, Woods and the gold medalist were spotted skiing together in Vail, Colo. with Sam, 5, and Charlie, 2, Woods' kids with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. So, what gives?

"Lindsey is currently in the midst of the World Cup season in Europe," a rep for Vonn told Us Weekly. "Her focus is solely on competing and on defending her titles and thus she will not participate in any speculation surrounding her personal life at this time."

After 11 years of marriage, Vonn finalized her divorce from fellow skier Thomas Vonn earlier this month. Woods' ex Nordegren, meanwhile, awaits the completion of her 21,000-square foot dream home in Florida -- which she's funding with the spoils from her $100 million divorce settlement following their infamous split, spurred on by Woods' numerous affairs.

