Having fun, Tiger? Tiger Woods was the picture of black-tie late-night revelry when he posed for a picture alongside girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and models Tyson Beckford and Shanina Shaik inside NYC's Top of the Standard Hotel past midnight on Tuesday, May 7. The attractive group were just four out of dozens and dozens of boldfaced names celebrating at the official after-party for the Met Gala, held uptown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In the pic, the divorced golfer, 37, wears a tux and gives a big, goofy grin for the camera. Indeed, as first reported by Us Weekly, Woods got into the party spirit for his first big, public night out with his new skier girlfriend, 28. Woods was also photographed roughhousing with model Beckford, 42, on the dance floor.

After looking "uncomfortable" upon his arrival to the elite event, Woods spent much of the night sipping his drink and packing on the PDA with Vonn as they sat, an onlooker said.

Upon leaving past 2 a.m., the tipsy sports star fell while ascending a flight of stairs. Vonn was forced to come his aid -- helping him up and clenching her teeth all the while.

Other attendees at the afterparty included Leonardo Dicaprio, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Chris Brown, Solange Knowles and Kate Upton.

