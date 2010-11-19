The same day that Tiger Woods' opened up about his fall from grace last year, he did another monumental thing: He Tweeted.

Tiger Woods' Twitter hadn't been used in over a year, when presumably one of his assistants started Tweeting directing fans to his website. On Wednesday, though Woods Tweeted: "Yep, it's me. I think I like this twitter thing. You guys are awesome. Thanks for all the love."

Tiger Woods' open letter published in Newsweek was called "How I Redefined Victory." In the article, Woods honestly talks about his highly publicized fall from grace and how he's doing things differently these days. Woods wrote, "What endures in our actual lives is the love of our family and the respect of others. I know now that some things can and must change with time and effort. I'm not the same man I was a year ago. And that's a good thing." He also wrote about how he's replaced nights out with nights in with his kids.

On Thursday, the former number one golfer in the world Tweeted: "The best part about phone interviews is getting to wear shorts." Perhaps Tiger Woods has turned over a new leaf, where he focuses on the simple things in life and gets his golf game back.

