SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Famed tightrope walker Nik Wallenda will walk on a wire 200 feet over U.S. 41 in Sarasota, Fla., without a safety harness.

The circus performer and six-time Guinness World Record holder is scheduled to perform the stunt Tuesday morning.

The Sarasota City Commission is allowing him to do the stunt without a tether. Wallenda wore a tether for the first time last summer when he walked across Niagara Falls because the television network that was paying for the performance insisted on it.

Wallenda is scheduled to start his Sarasota Skywalk at Bayfront Park at 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. The wire ends at the Marina Tower Condominium, and part of U.S. 41 will be shut during the walk.