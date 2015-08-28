Tila Tequila was fired from “Celebrity Big Brother” on Friday after producers found out about the pro-Hitler rants she made in 2013. The show has just begun filming in the U.K., but Tequila was immediately booted from the house when her Nazi sympathizing ways came to light.

As Gossip Cop reported at the time, the former reality star posted a series of pro-Hitler rants on Facebook, and also superimposed a photo of herself dressed in Nazi garb standing in front of Auschwitz. She went on to post offensive messages about relating to Hitler, and even defended his murdering of six million Jews in the Holocaust.

Not only has Tequila been kicked off of “Celebrity Big Brother,” but she reportedly also won’t be receiving her massive $175,000 payday which comes with appearing on the show. Earlier on Friday, Tequila re-posted articles on Facebook about her being on “Celebrity Big Brother,” along with the caption, “Tila is in the house!!!”

Tequila did stay in the “Big Brother” house for one night of filming, but it’s likely that the footage will be edited from the show when it airs. Other celebrity housemates competing on the reality show include Farrah Abraham, Jenna Jameson, and Daniel Baldwin.

Season 9 of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres live in the U.K. on Friday.