NEW YORK (AP) -- Tilda Swinton wasn't nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "We Need to Talk About Kevin," but she wasn't sad after hearing the news.

"I wasn't disappointed. I didn't know for hours, but someone was telling me apparently everyone else was disappointed. I had very low expectations, so perhaps my expectations were a bit lower than everybody else," the 51-year-old actress said Tuesday at an event celebrating "Here," a short film starring supermodel Agyness Deyn that Swinton conceived for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.'s Luxury Collection brand.

"I am a good gambler, so I knew we were not really going to be in there. I am amazed that our little film got as far as it did," she said.

Swinton took home an Oscar in 2008 for best supporting actress for "Michael Clayton."

This time, she not only starred in "We Need to Talk about Kevin," but also served as an executive producer. Swinton was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the film, and she said being nominated for any major award was a win for the movie.

"This is a film that was put out by a tiny distributor who doesn't have the money to put ads on the sides of buses or television ads or have a whole page in a newspaper, so for us, nominations and prizes are a big deal because by that way, people hear about our film."

Swinton lost to Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes, but she holds no hard feelings.

Who is going to win best actress at the Oscars? Swinton replied: "Meryl Streep is going to win it for sure." When later asked if she always keeps a sense of humor about awards, Swinton smiled back and said, "Well, what is the alternative?"

———

Online:

http://www.theluxurycollection.com/thefilmhere