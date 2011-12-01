From shopping to family reunions, the holidays can be downright scary.

So it makes sense that Tim Burton's 1993 flick The Nightmare Before Christmas was the most searched holiday movie of 2011, according to Bing's search results.

PHOTOS: Holiday movie stars, then and now!

Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel's 2003 hit Elf was the second most searched holiday movie as of October 2011, while Halloween flicks like Halloween, Gremlins and Edward Scissorhands took the next spots. (Because Bing's search data accounts for January through October of 2011, many Christmas classics don't show up as top searches because they aren't looked up until the latter part of the year.)

PHOTOS: How the stars celebrate the holidays

In 2010, based on the entire year's searches, A Christmas Story (1983) was the most searched holiday film, followed by It's a Wonderful Life (1946), The Polar Express (2004) and White Christmas (1954). Elf came in fifth according to Bing's serach results, followed by Tim Allen's 1994 smash The Santa Clause.

PHOTOS: 2011's biggest turkeys

For more interesting celebrity related searches check out bingtrends.com.

Tell Us: What's your favorite holiday movie of all time?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly