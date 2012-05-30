Private Practice was fun while it lasted for Tim Daly.

Daly, who has appeared as Pete Wilder on Shonda Rhimes' ABC Grey's Anatomy spinoff since its 2007 premiere, revealed Tuesday that his character will not return for season 6.

"Wonderful fans of PPP. Shonda informed my agent today that Pete wont be returning for season 6," the actor, 56, tweeted. "It was a great 5 yrs. R.I.P. Pete Wilder."

There is no word yet on if Daly's character -- who was last seen being released on bail after the mercy killing of a patient -- will return to wrap up his storyline.

Prior to Private Practice's sixth season renewal, Daly seemed at ease with leaving the medical drama.

"I feel like I've learned something about myself doing this, which is that being part of a large ensemble is not what I'm best suited to," he told TVGuide.com in January. "The people are lovely and I've had a wonderful time doing this show, but it's not where I feel most comfortable. If we do another season, I'll be happy to be here and I'll dig in and give it everything I've got. If not, then I will go off and go to New York and do some theater and find my way to whatever is next for me."

