LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are heading to Las Vegas.

They will be doing a 10-weekend run of shows at The Venetian starting Dec. 7. The couple planned to announce the news Tuesday during a press conference at the hotel.

The show is called "Soul2Soul," named after their hugely successful co-headlining tours in 2000 and 2006. The Vegas shows will mark the first time in six years that McGraw and Hill have performed a full concert together in the United States.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday and open to the general public Monday.

They have sold more than 70 million albums and charted more than 40 No. 1 hits between them.

