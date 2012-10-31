The NFL's most eligible bachelor is off the market!

New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow, 25, is dating Push actress Camilla Belle, a source confirms to Us Weekly. TMZ spotted the couple bowling with pals at Latitude 30 in Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 30. "They were grabbing kisses and holding hands," a source tells Us of Tebow and Belle. "He put his arm around her a few times."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest football fans

According to the source, Tebow -- a devout Christian who plans to remain a virgin until marriage -- "was a true gentleman, helping her on the stairs when they went to the arcade area."

PHOTOS: Stars who love athletes

"They were having a great time together," the source adds.

PHOTOS: Celebs at Super Bowl XLVI

Prior to her relationship with the athlete, Belle dated singer Joe Jonas from 2008 to 2009. Tebow has been falsely linked to Taylor Swift and Dianna Agron in the past.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tim Tebow Is Dating Camilla Belle!