Tim Tebow has never looked quite like this!

The devout quarterback, 25, made headlines in February when he decided to appear fully clothed in his Jockey Underwear ads, but in the September issue of GQ, the athlete doffs his top and shows off his chiseled chest and six-pack abs in a photo spread by Mark Seliger.

The 6-foot-3 pro was traded from the Denver Broncos to the New York Jets in March, eliciting mixed reactions from the sports community. Though it's too early to predict how Tebow will perform, he hopes fans will give him a fair shot.

"I think if they're a Jets fan, hopefully they'll be rooting for me. I'll do whatever I can to help this team win football games. I'll give my heart and soul whenever I step on that field and even when I'm on the sidelines," he tells GQ's NFL Kick-Off issue. "And at the end of the day, that's really all you can ask of someone."

When asked if being left-handed will affect the Jets' offense, Tebow laughs. "There isn't too much I can do about that," he says.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, 23, also appears on a separate cover of GQ's September NFL Kick-Off issue.

