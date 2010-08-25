By Jen Odell

Timbaland, a wanted man? Suicide attempt? All news to the superstar record producer.

Early this morning, TMZ reported that police had put out an APB for Timbaland on Tuesday afternoon after he discovered a theft. The producer allegedly had been speaking with his brother-in-law on the phone about the theft of a Jacob & Co. watch -- estimated to have cost around $2 million - from his Malibu home. The hip-hop legend was said to have been extremely distressed about the incident when he left his house and got behind the wheel of his Escalade.

Next thing, per TMZ, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department put out a "possible suicide attempt" APB on him and sent a helicopter after his vehicle. When the authorities located Timbaland, the TMZ reports that they pulled him over and spoke to him on the road before putting him in a patrol car to escort him home.

It was all much ado about nothing, says Timbaland.

The music producer talked to Ryan Seacrest this morning on his radio show and said he was shocked to hear about himself in the news this morning. Timbaland told Seacrest that there was a theft, but it wasn't a watch.

He went on to explain that people must have gotten worried about his silence, but it was just his way of figuring out what to do about his stolen personal item. He concluded, "I tell people if my mom ain't calling, or my brother or my best friend, then ain't nothing to worry about."

