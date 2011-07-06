Justin Timberlake has reunited with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Biel, four months after they announced their split, according to a U.S. report.

The pop superstar began dating the actress back in 2007 and they stunned the show business world in March by confirming the four-year romance had come to an end.

However, the former lovers were spotted enjoying dinner together in Toronto, Canada over the Independence Day weekend, sparking rumors they are giving the relationship another try.

A source tells Usmagazine.com, "They have been talking the whole time and decided to give it another shot. Jessica really wanted to get back together with him and Justin realized single life is not what it's cracked up to be."