Timberlake had 'no knowledge' of wedding video

Though known for being a bit of a private celebrity, Justin Timberlake felt it important to speak on the criticism he's been receiving after a several homeless people showed up in what was supposed to be a humorous video created by the actor/singer's friends for his wedding to Jessica Biel.

"I'd like to start off by saying that I don't live my life making fun of people (unless, of course, I'm making fun of myself on SNL)... Especially, those who are less fortunate or those in need," Timberlake, 31, says in a post on his website. "As a matter of fact, growing up in Tennessee, I was always taught that we as people, no matter what your race, sex, or stature may be, are equal."

And while Timberlake says the video was intended to be funny, he freely admits it was a "silly, unsavory video that was made as a joke and not in any way in mockery." He also says he had "no knowledge of its existence. I had absolutely ZERO contribution to it."

Defending his friends, he adds, "More so, I think it was made as a joke on me not having that many friends attending my own wedding(which IS kind of funny if you think about it)."

In good humor, Timberlake concluded the letter, adding, "You can bet your ass that I'm having my friend do at least 100 hours of community service... Boom."

