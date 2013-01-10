NEW YORK (AP) — Is Justin Timberlake bringing his music career back?

The superstar has concentrated almost exclusively on his acting career over the last few years. But on Thursday, he posted a video on his website that showed him walking into a studio, putting on headphones and saying: "I'm ready."

Timberlake hasn't made an album since 2006's Grammy-winning "FutureSex/LoveSounds." In the video, Timberlake is also heard saying that he obsesses over his music and doesn't want to put music out that he doesn't love — and that you have to wait for music you love.

Timberlake — who recently married longtime girlfriend Jessica Biel — has been in several movies, including "The Social Network," ''Bad Teacher," ''Friends With Benefits" and most recently "Trouble With the Curve."

