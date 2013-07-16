NEW YORK (AP) -- The man in the suit and tie, and the duo who buys clothes at thrift shops are the leaders at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Wednesday that Justin Timberlake and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis have six nominations each. Bruno Mars has four nominations.

Timberlake's "Mirrors," Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop" and Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven" will battle Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" for Video of the Year.

Timberlake's "Mirrors" and "Suit & Tie" are up for Best Male Video, Best Pop Video and collaboration, among others. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' nominations include Best Hip-Hop Video and Best Collaboration.

Thicke, Miley Cyrus, Pink and Thirty Seconds to Mars have three nominations each.

The VMAs will air live Aug. 25 from Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

