Corporal Kelsey De Santis will be attending the Marine Corps Ball with Justin Timberlake as both her date and competition.

"My friends keep saying, 'Dance-off!' They know about my skills," Cpl. De Santis told Access Hollywood.

RELATED: All-Star Salute

Turns out the Marine who asked Timberlake to the ball says he might be in for a bit of a surprises when it comes to her dancing skills.

"I honestly don't think he'll be able to keep up with my group of people… I don't think he'll be able to keep up with us," she said, explaining that she has "multiple signature moves," including "The Dougie."

RELATED: Week in Photos for Nov. 11

The Marine, who is stationed at the Marine Corps base at Quantico, won't be the only one there with a celebrity date. After Justin accepted her invitation, Sergeant Scott Moore decided to go for it and will be escorting Justin's "Friends With Benefits" co-star Mila Kunis to tonight's event.

As for any love connections that might emerge at tonight's ball? Corporal Kelsey De Santis hasn't lost hope.

"Of course, I'm single! I don't know [if a kiss will happen.] I guess that's all up to JT and what his plans are," she explained. Adding with a laugh, "I would never force anything upon him or anything like that!"