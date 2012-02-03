Don't have a date for Valentine's Day this year? Time Warner Cable wants you to spend the holiday with Ryan Gosling instead!

The cable provider has announced plans to launch an all-Gosling On Demand channel dedicated to the actor for the month of February.

Subscribers in 29 states nationwide will have the opportunity to view Gosling's latest film, Drive, any time they please, along with his other flicks including Crazy Stupid Love, The Notebook and The Ides of March.

Ryan Gosling On Demand runs on Time Warner through February 27.

