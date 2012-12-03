LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his wife, Kate, are expecting their first child. Here's some key moments in their romance.

— September 2001: William enrolls at St. Andrews University in Scotland, where he meets Kate — a fellow art history student.

— March 2002: Kate models a transparent dress over black lingerie at a charity fashion show at St. Andrews. It's widely reported that William paid for a front-row seat at the show.

— September 2002: William and Kate move into a shared student house with two other friends.

— May 2003: The couple are pictured deep in conversation at a rugby match, sparking rumors of a romance.

— March 2004: William and Kate's romance becomes public when they are pictured together on a Swiss skiing holiday. Later that year, media reports that they split briefly as William complained of feeling claustrophobic.

— April 2005: Kate does not attend the wedding of William's father, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla Parker Bowles in Windsor. Later that year, the pair graduate in the same ceremony at St. Andrews.

— December 2006: William is commissioned as an army officer in front of the queen at Sandhurst and joins the Household Cavalry as a second lieutenant. Kate attends the ceremony.

— April 2007: British newspapers report that William and Kate have split up. Prince Charles' Clarence House office refuses to comment, but does not deny the report.

— July 2007: Media in the U.K. report that William and Kate have rekindled their romance.

— April 11, 2008: Kate is seen at William's side at his graduation ceremony from the Royal Air Force, taken as a signal by royal watchers that their relationship is now serious.

— October 2010: William proposes to Kate while on a private holiday in Kenya.

— November 2010: Clarence House officially announces the engagement.

— December 2010: Kate and William attend a charity event to raise money for cancer research, Kate's first official event as a royal fiancee.

— April 29, 2011: Prince William and Kate Middleton marry in a lavish ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey. In the months that follow, they travel the globe, often making appearances in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

— Sept. 14, 2012: A French magazine publishes photos of Kate sunbathing topless at a private house in southern France, prompting a strong condemnation from the royal family.

— Dec. 3, 2012: Royal officials announce that Kate is pregnant with her first child, yet hospitalized for morning sickness.