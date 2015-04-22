Tim McGraw and Faith Hill turned a glamorous gala into a family fun night.

The country power couple brought their daughters Gracie, 17, Maggie, 16 and Audrey, 13, to the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night in New York City.

Their girls looked beautiful as they smiled with their parents who clearly make fabulousness seem like a gene.

Tim, who made it on Time's 100 most influential list, performed a medley of songs at the event, including "Shotgun Rider" and "Live Like You Were Dying."

He shared his excitement for the event telling ET, "The whole family's here. We're looking forward to it. It's a big night in New York," he said. "We had a movie premiere a couple nights ago, with Faith. And now we're here doing this event. It's a lot of fun."

Faith echoed how great it was to all be together, "We're always proud of him, but tonight, it's nice to have the girls here."