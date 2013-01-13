Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are quite the pair - so much so that they even wore complementing outfits for their big hosting duties at the Golden Globes Sunday, Jan. 13.

The wisecracking pals tried a matching "husband and wife" look on the red carpet -- Fey, 42, showed off her figure in a sleeveless custom cream silk and black L'Wren Scott dress embroidered in Chantilly lace, and Poehler, 41, opted for a sleek black tuxedo jacket, cropped slacks and a stunning Chopard diamond lariat necklace.

PHOTOS: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's most hilarious moments

"They're terrified because it's live and didn't feel like they were ready … they were shaking in rehearsal!" a source told Us Weekly of the pair's first-time hosting jitters.

But if the two former Saturday Night Live comedians were nervous, it didn't show on the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Funniest female celebrities

"[The Golden Globes] is just the right amount of weird for us," Poehler told Entertainment Weekly last week, adding that she hoped their zany zingers would "kind of encourage people to go off their meds for one night."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler Show Off Matching "Husband And Wife" Outfits at Golden Globes