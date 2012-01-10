Beyonce may have gotten VIP treatment when she gave birth to baby Blue Ivy at New York's Lenox Hill Hospital on Saturday, but not everyone has been so lucky.

PHOTOS: Meet Hollywood's newest babies

"My celebrity treatment at Lenox Hill involved taking a group breast-feeding class in a closet," "30 Rock" star Tina Fey, 41, joked on the "Today" show on Tuesday.

Fey, who welcomed daughter Penelope in August, added, "It's clearly supposed to be a storage closet with a bunch of other mothers, and a nurse grabs one of your breasts and another lady's and is shoving them in a baby's mouth."

PHOTOS: Beyonce's baby bump style

Fey's "30 Rock" costar Jane Krakowski, 43, joked that she "had a very similar experience to Jay-Z and Beyonce" when she welcomed son Bennett Robert last April.

All joking aside, Fey said, "The nurses at Lenox Hill are fantastic. They are the best. It's a New York City hospital room! There's, like, an ATM machine in the corner. It's not fancy."

PHOTOS: Beyonce's best and worst hairstyles

Blue Ivy is the first child for Beyonce, 30, and Jay-Z, 42, who wed in a private New York ceremony on April 4, 2008.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Beyonce and Jay-Z Welcome a Baby Girl!

Year in Review: Celebrity Babies of 2011

Year in Celebrity News 2011