Tina Fey: My Birth Experience Was Nothing Like Beyonce's!
Beyonce may have gotten VIP treatment when she gave birth to baby Blue Ivy at New York's Lenox Hill Hospital on Saturday, but not everyone has been so lucky.
"My celebrity treatment at Lenox Hill involved taking a group breast-feeding class in a closet," "30 Rock" star Tina Fey, 41, joked on the "Today" show on Tuesday.
Fey, who welcomed daughter Penelope in August, added, "It's clearly supposed to be a storage closet with a bunch of other mothers, and a nurse grabs one of your breasts and another lady's and is shoving them in a baby's mouth."
Fey's "30 Rock" costar Jane Krakowski, 43, joked that she "had a very similar experience to Jay-Z and Beyonce" when she welcomed son Bennett Robert last April.
All joking aside, Fey said, "The nurses at Lenox Hill are fantastic. They are the best. It's a New York City hospital room! There's, like, an ATM machine in the corner. It's not fancy."
Blue Ivy is the first child for Beyonce, 30, and Jay-Z, 42, who wed in a private New York ceremony on April 4, 2008.
