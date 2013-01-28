Tina Fey has no intention of slowing down after 30 Rock airs its series finale later this week. At the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. Jan. 27 -- where Fey picked up the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series -- the 42-year-old told reporters how she plans to stay busy in the months ahead.

"I am going to London in March to film the next Muppets movie. . .and I'm hopefully shooting a movie called Mail Order Groom this summer with Steve Carell," said Fey, who played Carell's wife in 2010's Date Night. "My partner Robert Carlock and I have a new overall deal with NBC to eventually -- over the next couple of years -- develop another television show. That's sort of what's going on."

With NBC's 30 Rock ending after six seasons on Jan. 31, Fey said she hopes the offbeat comedy will have "a long life" in syndication. "I look forward to another generation of nerds kind of finding it and enjoying it." The married mother of two also plans to continue her charitable efforts with Autism Speaks and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

Speaking to reporters in the press room, the Oscar de la Renta-clad actress admitted she didn't anticipate beating fellow nominees Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie), Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) or Betty White (Hot in Cleveland). "This was certainly a really lovely surprise," Fey said.

This was Fey's fourth individual Screen Actors Guild Award win for her role as harried television producer Liz Lemon on 30 Rock.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tina Fey Reveals What She's Doing Next After 30 Rock Ends