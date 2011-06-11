Tina Fey has issued a public apology for her "30 Rock" co-star Tracy Morgan's homophobic jokes from a standup show he did earlier this month.

Fey said that Morgan's joke, said during a show in Nashville, just "doesn't line up with the Tracy Morgan I know, who is not a hateful man and is generally much too sleepy and self-centered to ever hurt another person."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fey said she was happy that Morgan had recently gone public with his apology for his comments and that she hoped "for his sake that Tracy's apology will be accepted as sincere by his gay and lesbian co-workers at '30 Rock,' without whom Tracy would not have lines to say, clothes to wear, sets to stand on, scene partners to act with, or a printed-out paycheck from accounting to put in his pocket," Fey said.

