GENEVA (AP) — Tina Turner is celebrating her wedding to Erwin Bach with a party at her Swiss lakeside estate near Zurich.

Swiss media are reporting that pop stars David Bowie, Sade and talk show impresario Oprah Winfrey are among the more than 120 guests invited to Sunday's Buddhist-inspired event.

Zurich police spokeswoman Esther Surber says authorities are temporarily barring boats on Lake Zurich from nearing Turner's Chateau Algonquin estate in the Kuesnacht municipality to prevent onlookers from causing accidents on the waterway.

About a month ago, the 73-year-old American pop star tied the knot with Bach, a 57-year-old German music executive and her longtime beau, at the town hall in the wealthy community.

Turner's marriage to her former musical partner, the late Ike Turner, ended in divorce.