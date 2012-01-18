She's been in the industry for years, but Family Ties' Tina Yothers just couldn't get used to living like a celebrity when she swapped lives -- and families -- with comic Niecy Nash on Tuesday's Celebrity Wife Swap.

Ditching her low-key, homebody lifestyle for Nash's glitz and glamour world seemed entirely foreign to Yothers, now 38, who appeared on classic 80s sitcom Family Ties as Jennifer Keaton, youngest sister to Alex P. Keaton (Michael J. Fox).

Here, Us Weekly rounds up Yothers' five best quips from this week's episode.

1. "I feel like I have a rat on my head," she said after Nash's hair and makeup artist had their way with her, providing a wig for her to wear during a lunch date with Nash's pals, including Sheryl Lee Ralph.

2. "I'm happy in my flip-flops," the actress reasoned, before taking a tumble in her stilettos during lunch. "This whole Hollywood thing and the pampering, it's just not for me."

3. "There's a circus under here!" Yothers exclaimed -- complete with big top sound effects -- while being fitted by Nash's wardrobe stylist in a flowy red jersey dress. (For those keeping score, her final styled look included jeans, a sparkly top and sky-high heels, to her chagrin.)

4. "I have my own individual way of dealing with him and not everyone -- friends, family -- can handle him," Yothers reasoned at the end of the show when she and Nash (and their husbands) came face-to-face to discuss the swap and her bratty son Bobby's treatment of Nash. In one scene, the little boy wanted to push Nash into a fire and throw a rock at her head, earning him the nickname "Chucky" from Nash.

5. "I hope to leave behind that there's more to life than the mall and more to live than video games and more life in your family than you know," she told Nash's children and new husband, Jay, during a rare family dinner together.

