NEW YORK (AP) -- The 100th anniversary of the Titanic's sinking has returned a classic account of the tragedy to the best-seller lists.

Walter Lord's "A Night to Remember," first published in 1955, will be No. 1 this Sunday on The New York Times' chart of combined print and e-book nonfiction sales. The paperback was published by Henry Holt and Company. An e-book edition was released last month by Open Road Integrated Media, a digital publisher.

Lord's book was adapted into a movie of the same name in 1958. The author was a consultant on James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster "Titanic," which was re-released this year. Lord died in 2002 at age 84.