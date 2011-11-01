LONDON (AP) -- Two of Michael Jackson's siblings say they tried to intervene to prevent his drug abuse but could not get close to their brother because of his security team.

Tito and Rebbie Jackson said Tuesday the family was aware of Michael's drug problem.

Tito Jackson says his late brother's security team acted as if he was the U.S. president and kept his family away. He says he got into physical fights with security personnel and was sometimes barred from his brother's gated property.

The two Jacksons are in London to promote Wednesday's premiere of a documentary about his life.

Their mother Katherine Jackson canceled her trip to London to attend the final days of the Los Angeles trial of Dr. Conrad Murray, accused of manslaughter in the pop star's death.