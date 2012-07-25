The late Michael Jackson's three children have a new guardian while their grandmother Katherine Jackson is away: their cousin T.J..

On Wednesday, Tito Jackson's 32-year-old son, T.J. Jackson, was appointed temporary guardianship of Prince, 15, Paris, 14, and Blanket, 10, by Judge Mitchell Beckloff, TMZ reports. And Beckloff also advises T.J. to seek permanent guardianship.

On Monday, T.J. tweeted Paris, "I know it's completely unfair for them to do this to you and your brothers. We will keep trying. I love you."

Paris has been very outspoken about her grandmother's absence and claimed on Twitter, "The same doctor that testified on behalf of Dr. [Conrad] Murray saying my father was a drug addict (a lie) is caring for my grandmother . . . just saying." She also claimed that she was being kept from seeing Katherine, 82, writing, "Eight days and counting . . . something is really off, this isn't like her at all . . . I wanna talk directly to my grandmother!"

Sources tell Us Weekly that during their separation, the showbiz family has been divided -- with thins particularly tense between Paris and her Aunt Janet Jackson. "Paris and Janet do not get along now," a source tells Us. "It's ugly."

And TMZ reported Tuesday that a fight between the pair got so ugly that Janet slapped her niece, calling her "a spoiled little bitch." Paris apparently fired back, "This is our house. Not the Jackson family house. Get the f--- out!"

"The kids hate Janet," a source tells Us. "They think she does not have good intentions."

Randy Jackson spoke out on MSNBC's Politics Nation Wednesday to explain his mother's recent extended absence. "She's been playing cards every day and she's been having a good time," he said of her visit with her daughter Rebbie and other family members in Arizona. "Her health was ailing and it was doctor's orders that she get immediate rest . . . She wasn't doing too well so as her children that's what we did."

Randy, 50, also blamed John Branca and John McClain, the executor's of Michael's estate, for the disputes in their family. "They're using the children to try and put pressure on my mom to try and come out and get her to say things in their favor to clean up their image. They know that they've been caught . . . and falsified a document and that there are questions we want answered," he said, alleging they falsified Michael's will. "This family is united to right a wrong."

