NEW YORK (AP) -- TLC says it is canceling "Kate Plus 8."

The reality specials focusing on Kate Gosselin, her twin daughters and set of sextuplets morphed into a weekly series in its second season. But TLC announced Monday that its final episode will air Sept. 12.

The show was spun off from the wildly popular "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which co-starred the youngsters' father, Jon Gosselin, at their home in Wernersville, Pa. Their marriage dissolved, and the couple divorced in 2009.

By the end of its run, including "Jon & Kate Plus 8," the series will reach the 150-episode mark. TLC says it hopes to check in with Kate Gosselin and the family periodically with future specials.