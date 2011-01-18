LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The TLC channel is giving the royal treatment to the wedding of Britain's Prince William.

TLC says the channel will air specials featuring archived and other footage, interviews and a round-table discussion with experts on royalty in the five days leading up to the April 29 nuptials of William and Kate Middleton.

The U.K.-themed week, in partnership with ITV Studios, also will include a show focusing on British and U.S. hoarders and "extreme" collectors of royal memorabilia.

The channel plans live coverage of the wedding at London's Westminster Abbey, with a condensed version of the event to air on the following weekend, April 30-May 1.