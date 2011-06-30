Coaching his son's Little League baseball team has brought back terrible memories of his own childhood brush with the sport for actor Patrick Dempsey.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star was played second base for his high school team when he accidentally swallowed a wad of Red Man tobacco and fell ill.

The memory ruined his dream of becoming a baseball star.

He recalls, "I made the mistake of thinking I could chew tobacco and play like the pros did... (so) I got a ball hit to me. We were gonna do a double play. I went over to second base, tagged the bag and swallowed everything that was in my mouth.

"The next inning I started feeling really dizzy and really high off of it (tobacco). And then all of the sudden I got really nauseous. And then that was it, I was out of the game, hiding under a tree, vomiting for the rest of the game.

"That was the end of my baseball career - and chewing tobacco."