Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire and his wife, Jennifer Meyer, welcomed their second child today, his rep confirms to Usmagazine.com.

"I can confirm the Maguires had a baby boy today and the family is healthy and happy," the rep adds.

No name was released.

Maguire, 33, and Meyer, a jewelry designer, 32, are also parents to Ruby Sweetheart, 2.

In November, a source told Us the couple was "thrilled" to be expecting a second child. "They can't wait to expand their family with another little one."

They met in 2003 while Maguire was shooting the movie Seabiscuit, and wed in Hawaii in September 2007.

"It's perfect...just perfect!" Meyer told Us of married life.

More on Wonderwall:

In Focus: Tobey Maguire

Hollywood's Newest Moms

Celebrity Kid Fashion Fistbumps

More on Us Weekly:

See Us' baby bump hall of fame

Can you guess the star baby bump?

See celebs' personal wedding photos!