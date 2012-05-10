Being that Tobey Maguire held the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man through three blockbuster, record-breaking films, Andrew Garfield had some pretty big shoes to fill in taking on the role in The Amazing Spider-Man. But if you ask Maquire, the Social Network actor was a great fit from the beginning.

"When I heard it was you, I was literally like, 'f****** perfect!'" the 36-year-old says in VMAN magazine, where he and the Brit interview each other in the mag's main feature. "I just want it to be great, and I thought, 'What a great actor Andrew is, I'm glad that's what's happening here.'"

Meanwhile, Garfield, who nabbed a Tony nomination for his role in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's classic drama Death of Salesman, has taken the role as a comic icon very seriously.

"I just feel such a great responsibility to the story and to the fans, because I know in my heart how much this character means to people, because it means that much to me," the actor assured in the interview, which hits stands May 17. "For the sake of all the people who care about it as much as I do -- I want to bring the character to life and make sure they're as satisfied as they can possibly be."

Depicting Spider-Man was only one-half of the battle for Garfield, however. The other part was coming to terms with being naked underneath the skin-tight costume.

"One of the first nights we were out in location in downtown L.A. in a parking structure and I knew there were paparazzi taking terrible, unflattering shots of my, you know, everything," Emma Stone's beau told Ellen DeGeneres when he appeared on Ellen last month. "Knowing that your keester is being shot from many different angles makes you very uncomfortable."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tobey Maguire: Andrew Garfield Is "Perfect" for Spider-Man Role