NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Another star-studded country music concert is planned to benefit victims of the deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma last month.

Toby Keith announced Thursday that his Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert will be held July 6 at the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Joining Keith is fellow Oklahoman Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Other performers include Willie Nelson and Ronnie Dunn.

Organizers say the $25 tickets will go on sale June 21.

Keith is a native of Moore, where 24 people were killed in an EF5 tornado on May 20. Brooks, who lives in Owasso, says he's honored to participate in the concert.

Last month, a concert hosted by Blake Shelton raised more than $6 million for the United Way of Central Oklahoma.