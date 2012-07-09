NEW YORK (AP) -- Savannah Guthrie has been through her first day as co-host of NBC's "Today" show.

Bing: Ann Curry says goodbye as 'Today' co-host

She was welcomed Monday by her co-host, Matt Lauer, after replacing Ann Curry in the role. Curry was ousted from the show late last month by NBC News, which has seen the dominant morning show become involved in its closest battle in the ratings since the mid-1990s.

Lauer told Guthrie he was happy that she was bringing her "weird sense of humor" to the show. Guthrie said there were few jobs that could accurately be described as fun, but this was one of them.

More: 'GMA,' 'Today' have ratings tie during Ann Curry's final week

Competitor "Good Morning America" on ABC has a big day, too. The show is launching a summertime afternoon spinoff series called "Good Afternoon America."