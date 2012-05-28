Entertainment Tonight.

Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges is splitting with his wife Dori after 13 years of marriage.

RELATED: Todd Bridges on Gary Coleman: 'He Wasn't Prepared'

"[Dori] is a great mother I'm glad to have had the years to know her and have a great kid with her," Bridges, 47, tweeted on Friday. "As we know, people grow apart and we did."

On Monday, Bridges gave a statement to People.com, saying, "The Bridges have decided that disunion is in the best interest of their collective futures ... Although Todd and Dori are going their separate ways, they are mutually committed to the well-being of their son [Spencir, 13]."

Bridges, best known for playing Willis on Diff'rent Strokes opposite the late Gary Coleman, penned a tell-all in 2010 called Killing Willis wherein the former child star details his downward spiral following the cancellation of the show that made him a star.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni Wed

Justin Bieber Suspected of Misdemeanor Battery