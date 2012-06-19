NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC says Sarah Palin's husband, Todd, will compete against retired boxing champion Laila Ali, singer Nick Lachey and other celebrities in an upcoming competition show called "Stars Earn Stripes."

NBC announced Tuesday that retired Army Gen. and former presidential candidate Wesley Clark will co-host the series with television personality Samantha Harris.

The eight competitors will convene at a remote training facility to tackle difficult missions inspired by real military exercises. Each competitor will be paired with a trainer who has been a member of the armed forces or a law enforcement agency.

Each team will play for a military or veterans charity. A team will be eliminated weekly.

"Stars Earn Stripes" premieres Aug. 13.