LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An anti-profanity crusader is asking ABC to pull this week's "Modern Family" episode about a cursing toddler.

A college student who founded the No Cussing Club in 2007 said Tuesday that he's called on club members to contact ABC and ask that the episode be dropped.

McKay Hatch says that he wants the network to at least realize people are uncomfortable with the idea of a toddler using profanity. He says ABC should set a better example.

In the episode titled "Little Bo Bleep," the tot playing Lily says the word "fudge" during taping as a substitute for the F-word. It's to be bleeped when the show airs at 9 p.m. EST on Wednesday.